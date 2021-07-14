Apple launches free creative “Today” sessions on YouTube

Apple on Wednesday announced that it is bringing its Today at Apple sessions to YouTube for all, starting with how to draw yourself as a Peanuts character.

The 10-minute class features Mark Evestaff, showrunner of “The Snoopy Show” on Apple TV+, and storyboard artist Krista Porter. Viewers will need an iPad with the Pages app installed and an Apple Pencil or Pages installed in an iPhone to follow along with the class. Porter uses the crayon tool for the outlines and the “fill” tool to add color. It also utilizes the sharing and collaborations tools built into Pages.

Apple has also posted a Drawing References guide that shows key elements of the Peanuts characters to help guide people through the process.

There’s no indication of how many YouTube Today at Apple sessions will be offered or when they will be posted. In the show description, it says classes will be offered in “photography, art, design, video, coding, music, and more using iPad, iPhone, and Mac.” Apple launched Today at Apple in 2017 as part of a retail push and it has since expanded to online offerings. Apple’s current “Today” sessions are available online and in-store, but are limited and require registration.