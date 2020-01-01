How to connect your iPhone or iPad to a secured Wi-Fi network without a password

It can be a drag to obtain and enter the Wi-Fi network password for an otherwise free and publicly available network—or even the network at a friend’s house or colleague’s place of work. With an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 or later, you can avoid entering a password altogether if someone you know is nearby.

A whopping six conditions have to be met, which seems like a lot. However, each of these is straightforward:

Both devices must have iOS 11 or later or macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later installed.

You both must have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled.

The email address used for your Apple ID has to be in their Contacts list.

Their device must be unlocked.

The network must use simple WPA2 Personal (password only) networking, not the user name/password style employed with WPA2 Enterprise.

The other person must have already connected to the network.

Here’s the steps to share a password:

Tap the network you want to join on your iPhone or iPad. Your friend, relative, or colleague will see a prompt to share their password. They tap Share Password. The password is securely transmitted to your device, which joins the network.

Apple A special sharing pop-over appears in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to let you share a Wi-Fi password securely with an iPhone or an iPad.

