iPhone and iPad rumors, Intel’s new CPUs and Thunderbolt 4, your hot takes, and more

Will the iPad Pro get a three-lens camera? We’ll talk about it, plus iPhone rumors, the Apple TV+ and the Golden Globes, and your hot takes. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 681 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 681

News

Feature discussion: The success of Apple TV+

Apple went into last Sunday’s Golden Globe awards with three nominations for The Morning Show, a show that the company spent a lot of money on for its Apple TV+ service. Apple left the Golden Globes empty handed, however. Was the Globes a missed opportunity for Apple? And in the long term, can Apple keep up with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc? What does Apple need to do to keep the momentum going for the service? We’ll talk about the Apple TV+ service in our feature discussion on the podcast.

Two-minute tip

Now it’s time for the Two-minute tip, where a Macworld staffer will present a quick tip for your Apple device. This week’s tip shows you how to enable Reader View automatically in mobile and desktop Safari. Get the details by clicking the link below.

Your hot takes

We love hearing from you. Let us know what you’re thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.

These comments caught our eye this week.

Triple-lens camera on the iPad Pro rumor: From John Hathcock, Brian Jarvis, Ron Baumanis, and Jim Capone

IDG

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.