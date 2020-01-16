Memories of the original iPhone event, Mac pro mode, and more

When will the 5G iPhone launch? Speaking of launches, do you remember the very first iPhone launch? All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 682 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
Listen to episode 682
News
iPhone 12 rumors: All 5G models set to launch at the same time
Apple just extended the iPhone XS and XR Smart Battery Case warranty to two years
Apple, please fix active noise cancellation in the AirPods Pro
macOS beta hints at future ‘Pro Mode’ to boost performance on portable Macs (9to5Mac)
Apple Files Unreleased Mac in Eurasian Database, Perhaps a 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Scissor Keyboard? (MacRumors)
Feature discussion: Original iPhone event
The 13th anniversary of the iPhone reveal at Macworld Expo was last week. Let’s talk a walk down memory lane and talk about where we were, what our initial impressions were of the presentation and the iPhone, and more.
