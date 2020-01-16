Memories of the original iPhone event, Mac pro mode, and more

When will the 5G iPhone launch? Speaking of launches, do you remember the very first iPhone launch? All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 682 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Listen to episode 682

News

Feature discussion: Original iPhone event

The 13th anniversary of the iPhone reveal at Macworld Expo was last week. Let’s talk a walk down memory lane and talk about where we were, what our initial impressions were of the presentation and the iPhone, and more.

