How to export your Apple Card monthly transactions in CSV or OFX format

One of Apple Card’s most significant annoyances (at least compared to many other major credit cards) is that you can’t directly share transaction information with financial planning apps like Mint or YNAB. Apple provides lots of well-organized information about your spending in the Wallet app, but that doesn’t give you a complete picture of your finances as it doesn’t include your earning and other spending.

Updated 02/11/20: Apple has added OFX file format support to the monthly transaction export feature.

Fortunately, there’s now a workaround of sorts. Starting on January 21, Apple will allow you to export monthly transaction lists as a CSV (comma separated value) spreadsheet or OFX (open financial exchange) file.

It’s a very common format that can be imported by most major financial planning apps and services. You don’t need an iOS update to take advantage of this feature—it’s a server-side update. That also means it make take a little time for the feature to be available to everyone. Follow these steps to export your Apple Card monthly transactions as a CSV or OFX file.

1. Open the Wallet app and select your Apple Card.

2. Tap on the Card Balance box on the left.

IDG Start by selecting Card Balance.

3. Scroll down to the Statements section and tap on the month you wish to export.

IDG Then choose the month you wish to export.

4. Tap Export Transactions. Your phone will generate a CSV spreadsheet and it will pop up on the screen.

IDG Choose Export Transactions to get a CSV spreadsheet.

5. You'll see a popup card asking you if you want CSV or OFX format. Choose the one you want.

IDG You can choose either CSV or OFX format.

6. To save the CSV file, tap the Share button in the upper right (the OFX format goes straight to the share sheet without previewing it first). You can AirDrop it to your Mac, print it, or choose Save to Files to save it to an iCloud or other folder.

IDG To save the CSV file, you’ll want to use the Share button in the upper right.

Exporting monthly statements and then importing them into your financial planning services is kind of a pain—it would be easier if Apple Card worked directly with financial planning apps. Mint, an extremely popular financial planning app, doesn't allow users to import statements at all, for example. Perhaps this monthly export solution is a half-step on the way there, or perhaps it is as far as Apple is willing to go, for privacy and security reasons.