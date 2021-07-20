iOS 15: How to search inside your photos using Visual Look Up

Apple has been steadily improving its AI image recognition with every release of iOS, and iOS 15 kicks it into another gear with several new AI-powered features such as Live Text and Visual Look Up.

The latter is part of an all-new info pane in the Photos app, which shows you more details about the camera, lens, shutter speed, file size, and more. You can even edit the location or date. With Visual Look Up, certain objects in an image will be recognized automatically and, with a tap, you can bring up more info about it.

Visual Look Up recognizes many kinds of plants and animals, famous landmarks, books, album covers, and famous works of art. Here’s how you use it.

How to use Visual Look Up

This new feature is built into the Photos app. But if you’re taking pictures with the Camera app and you tap on the camera roll in the lower-left to swipe through recent photos, you can use it there as well.

Visual Look Up puts information about common animals, plants, art, and landmarks just a few taps away. IDG