Take $100 off the iPad Air or XDR iPad Pro in all-time-low sale

Amazon is selling the newest iPad Air for $499 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999, both $100 off their MSRPs.

The iPad Air got a redesign in 2020 with a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 processor, a Touch ID-enabled power button, and a USB-C port. At its full price, it’s an excellent option over the iPad Pro and isn’t missing much. It even supports the second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. We called it “a better buy than the iPad Pro for most people and a big step up from the standard iPad” in our 4.5-star review.

iPad Air (2020)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest tablet Apple makes and was just updated in April with a stunning XDR display and M1 processor, as well as a Thunderbolt port. It’s easily the most powerful iPad and an overall extraordinary piece of hardware that we called “undoubtedly the best tablet Apple has ever made” in our 4-star review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)

