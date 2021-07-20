Home / iPad
Take $100 off the iPad Air or XDR iPad Pro in all-time-low sale

Amazon has slashed prices of two of our favorite iPads.
Michael Simon
Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
If you’re in the market for a new iPad, your best options are the iPad Air and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. And today they’re cheaper than ever. Amazon is selling the newest iPad Air for $499 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999, both $100 off their MSRPs and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The iPad Air got a redesign in 2020 with a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 processor, a Touch ID-enabled power button, and a USB-C port. At its full price, it’s an excellent option over the iPad Pro and isn’t missing much. It even supports the second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. We called it “a better buy than the iPad Pro for most people and a big step up from the standard iPad” in our 4.5-star review.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest tablet Apple makes and was just updated in April with a stunning XDR display and M1 processor, as well as a Thunderbolt port. It’s easily the most powerful iPad and an overall extraordinary piece of hardware that we called “undoubtedly the best tablet Apple has ever made” in our 4-star review.

So whichever one you want, go grab one now and save a bundle before the price shoots back up.

