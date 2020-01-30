Enjoy a free copy of the Macworld digital magazine!

Macworld has been chronicling Apple, its awesome products, and its generous ecosystem since the beginning—or, to be more precise, since 1984 when Steve Jobs announced the very first Macintosh and our founding editors launched Macworld magazine. We (regrettably) discontinued the print edition in 2014, but the magazine continues today in digital form.
Today, we’d love to reacquaint you with the Macworld magazine experience, so please download this complimentary PDF copy of the February issue. Like what you see? On page 2 of this issue, you’ll find a link to purchase 12 issues of the Macworld digital magazine edition for just $9.99, a 50 percent discount.
In every monthly digital edition, the Macworld editors curate the best tips, reviews and features into a truly “best of” experience, complete with a lush, magazine-style design—that's nearly free of ads. So please check out the February issue. It’s an awesome collection Macworld’s best, and we think you’ll love it. Here’s a peak of a small portion of what’s inside:
Deep dive: A complete guide to the new Mac Pro
Why Apple’s next Mac should be consumer focused
Find the parts of iTunes spread throughout different apps in macOS Catalina
iPhoto users action plan for macOS Catalina
Would Apple make its own Surface Neo?
Best Mac games of 2019
The new 10.2-inch iPad vs. the iPad Air
Here’s how Apple should rethink the entire Siri experience
Adobe Photoshop finally makes it to the iPad
How to allow untrusted Shortcuts in iOS 13
How to use Apple’s new all-in-one app to find friends and devices
What’s the difference between Save, Save As, and Duplicate in macOS?
F-Secure Safe for Mac review
Powerbeats Pro review
Urbanears review
Polk Legend L100 review
Etymotic ER4XR review
TaoTronics TT-BH046 review
Mac 911: Cloud backups of Time Machine volumes
Mac 911: How to open enclosing folder items directly from a Spotlight search