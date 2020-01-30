Ninjas! Bubble Tea! Piñatas! These are the 117 new emojis coming in 2020

Each year, we get new emojis on our iPhone, iPads, and Macs. They typically come with the new iOS and macOS updates in the fall (though sometimes they're added in a point-release shortly after). Who decides which new emojis we get?

Emojis are defined by a group called the Unicode Consortium, comprised of representatives from a number of hardware and software companies. They agree on updates to the Unicode Standard, which is a common means of encoding and representing text in digital formats. It's the foundation of transmitting and displaying text on nearly all modern digital platforms.

Emojis are a part of the Unicode standard, and the group gets together each year to decide which new icons will be added to the official list. On January 5, Unicode announced the final Emoji 13.0 list. These are the emojis all the different software platform makers will build into their software this year.

New emojis for 2020

There are 117 new emojis this list, which breaks down into 62 completely new objects or people and 55 gender and skin-tone variants. It's about as many totally new emojis as last year (there were 59), but we saw a lot of existing emojis get new gender and skin-tone variants last year, which ballooned the figure up to 230.

Over at Emojipedia, you'll find a complete list of the new emojis as well as some highlights and examples. Note that these examples are Emojipedia's own artwork—they'll be drawn a bit differently on Apple platforms, as well as those from Microsoft, Google, Samsung, etc.

Apple typically previews new emoji around World Emoji Day, which is on June 17 this year. That will be our first look at Apple's interpretation of some of these new emojis.

There's plenty of great stuff in there. The Ninja is sure to be popular, as is the new "people hugging" which is a lot less grabby and creepy than the hugging smiley face. There are plenty of new foods, including oft-requested bubble tea, and quite a few new everyday objects (needle and thread, mirror, toothbrush, coin, plunger...).

The complete Emoji 13.0 list

Here's the entire list of new emojis, as seen at Emojipedia.

Smiling Face with Tear

Disguised Face

Pinched Fingers

Anatomical Heart

Lungs

Ninja

Man in Tuxedo

Woman in Tuxedo

Man with Veil

Woman with Veil

Woman Feeding Baby

Man Feeding Baby

Person Feeding Baby

Mx Claus

People Hugging

Black Cat

Bison

Mammoth

Beaver

Polar Bear

Dodo

Feather

Seal

Beetle

Cockroach

Fly

Worm

Potted Plant

Blueberries

Olive

Bell Pepper

Flatbread

Tamale

Fondue

Teapot

Bubble Tea

Rock

Wood

Hut

Pickup Truck

Roller Skate

Magic Wand

Piñata

Nesting Dolls

Sewing Needle

Knot

Thong Sandal

Military Helmet

Accordion

Long Drum

Coin

Boomerang

Carpentry Saw

Screwdriver

Hook

Ladder

Elevator

Mirror

Window

Plunger

Mouse Trap

Bucket

Toothbrush

Headstone

Placard

Transgender Symbol

Transgender Flag