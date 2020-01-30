Ninjas! Bubble Tea! Piñatas! These are the 117 new emojis coming in 2020

Each year, we get new emojis on our iPhone, iPads, and Macs. They typically come with the new iOS and macOS updates in the fall (though sometimes they're added in a point-release shortly after). Who decides which new emojis we get?
Emojis are defined by a group called the Unicode Consortium, comprised of representatives from a number of hardware and software companies. They agree on updates to the Unicode Standard, which is a common means of encoding and representing text in digital formats. It's the foundation of transmitting and displaying text on nearly all modern digital platforms.
Emojis are a part of the Unicode standard, and the group gets together each year to decide which new icons will be added to the official list. On January 5, Unicode announced the final Emoji 13.0 list. These are the emojis all the different software platform makers will build into their software this year.
New emojis for 2020
There are 117 new emojis this list, which breaks down into 62 completely new objects or people and 55 gender and skin-tone variants. It's about as many totally new emojis as last year (there were 59), but we saw a lot of existing emojis get new gender and skin-tone variants last year, which ballooned the figure up to 230.
Over at Emojipedia, you'll find a complete list of the new emojis as well as some highlights and examples. Note that these examples are Emojipedia's own artwork—they'll be drawn a bit differently on Apple platforms, as well as those from Microsoft, Google, Samsung, etc.
Apple typically previews new emoji around World Emoji Day, which is on June 17 this year. That will be our first look at Apple's interpretation of some of these new emojis.
There's plenty of great stuff in there. The Ninja is sure to be popular, as is the new "people hugging" which is a lot less grabby and creepy than the hugging smiley face. There are plenty of new foods, including oft-requested bubble tea, and quite a few new everyday objects (needle and thread, mirror, toothbrush, coin, plunger...).
The complete Emoji 13.0 list
Here's the entire list of new emojis, as seen at Emojipedia.
Smiling Face with Tear
Disguised Face
Pinched Fingers
Pinched Fingers: Light Skin Tone
Pinched Fingers: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Pinched Fingers: Medium Skin Tone
Pinched Fingers: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Pinched Fingers: Dark Skin Tone
Anatomical Heart
Lungs
Ninja
Ninja: Light Skin Tone
Ninja: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Ninja: Medium Skin Tone
Ninja: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Ninja: Dark Skin Tone
Man in Tuxedo
Man in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
Man in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Tuxedo
Woman in Tuxedo: Light Skin Tone
Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman in Tuxedo: Medium Skin Tone
Woman in Tuxedo: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman in Tuxedo: Dark Skin Tone
Man with Veil
Man with Veil: Light Skin Tone
Man with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
Man with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
Woman with Veil
Woman with Veil: Light Skin Tone
Woman with Veil: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman with Veil: Medium Skin Tone
Woman with Veil: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman with Veil: Dark Skin Tone
Woman Feeding Baby
Woman Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Woman Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
Woman Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Woman Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
Man Feeding Baby
Man Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Man Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
Man Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Man Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
Person Feeding Baby
Person Feeding Baby: Light Skin Tone
Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Person Feeding Baby: Medium Skin Tone
Person Feeding Baby: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Person Feeding Baby: Dark Skin Tone
Mx Claus
Mx Claus: Light Skin Tone
Mx Claus: Medium-Light Skin Tone
Mx Claus: Medium Skin Tone
Mx Claus: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
Mx Claus: Dark Skin Tone
People Hugging
Black Cat
Bison
Mammoth
Beaver
Polar Bear
Dodo
Feather
Seal
Beetle
Cockroach
Fly
Worm
Potted Plant
Blueberries
Olive
Bell Pepper
Flatbread
Tamale
Fondue
Teapot
Bubble Tea
Rock
Wood
Hut
Pickup Truck
Roller Skate
Magic Wand
Piñata
Nesting Dolls
Sewing Needle
Knot
Thong Sandal
Military Helmet
Accordion
Long Drum
Coin
Boomerang
Carpentry Saw
Screwdriver
Hook
Ladder
Elevator
Mirror
Window
Plunger
Mouse Trap
Bucket
Toothbrush
Headstone
Placard
Transgender Symbol
Transgender Flag