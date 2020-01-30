News

Apple’s new maps are finally available across the U.S.

A little behind the 2019 deadline, Apple’s new map data now covers the entire United States. The Europe rollout begins this year.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple maps lookaround update
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple just announced that its rollout of new map data to the United States is complete. The new maps have been rolling out to the U.S. in waves, starting with northern California in 2018 and progressing through other major geographical regions throughout 2019. Apple had promised that the entire U.S. would be covered by the end of 2019, a deadline it appears to have just barely missed.

Apple says the maps experience will “begin rolling out across Europe in the coming months.”

The new maps contain much more detailed street information and coverage, tons of buildings and addresses that weren’t there before, and way more accurate labels. It’s a night-and-day difference compared to the prior map data, and makes using Apple Maps a dramatically better experience.

apple maps update Apple

The new map data is vastly more detailed and accurate than the old data.

What’s more, the new data is entirely under Apple’s control, rather than being licensed from a hodgepodge of third-party companies. That means that updates and corrections can be made much more quickly.

Separate from the new map data, Apple updated the Maps app in iOS 13 with a number of key features. Look around, a smoother and more detailed version of Google’s Street View, does require both iOS 13 and the new map data, and is only available in parts of major metropolitan areas. There are Favorites and Collections, the ability to share ETAs, real-time transit info, and more.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for about 20 years. He aims to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon