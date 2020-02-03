News

Apple is now doing house calls for some iPhone repairs

Get your iPhone fixed without leaving your living room.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

iphone 11 pro buttons
Jason Cross/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

People who live near an Apple Store have long enjoyed the benefits of speedy and convenient iPhone repair, but for some, repair is about to get even easier. Apple is now offering “onsite service” for customers in some cities so you won’t need to plan your lunch hour around an iPhone repair.

As first reported by Macrumors, Apple will send a third-party technician to your home or office for common repairs, including cracked screens. It’s unclear whether repairs would be completed on-site or if technicians will take your hardware back to their facility for repair. The service is currently offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

The new repair option was quietly added to Apple’s service options without an annoucnement, so it’s unclear whether this is a limited trial or will soon be expanded to other cities. The company Apple has partnered with, Go Tech Services, doesn’t have an online presence outside of the Apple Support website, so it’s impossible to tell how wide its U.S. footprint is.

Apple has long offered a variety of options for iPhone repairs, but this is the first time in recent memory when it has offered in-home service for any of its products. Apple notes that the service may incur an “onsite visit fee,” but doesn’t elaborate on the terms or indicate whether AppleCare+ purchasers would be exempt from any additional costs.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon