Apple is now doing house calls for some iPhone repairs

People who live near an Apple Store have long enjoyed the benefits of speedy and convenient iPhone repair, but for some, repair is about to get even easier. Apple is now offering “onsite service” for customers in some cities so you won’t need to plan your lunch hour around an iPhone repair.

As first reported by Macrumors, Apple will send a third-party technician to your home or office for common repairs, including cracked screens. It’s unclear whether repairs would be completed on-site or if technicians will take your hardware back to their facility for repair. The service is currently offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas.

The new repair option was quietly added to Apple’s service options without an annoucnement, so it’s unclear whether this is a limited trial or will soon be expanded to other cities. The company Apple has partnered with, Go Tech Services, doesn’t have an online presence outside of the Apple Support website, so it’s impossible to tell how wide its U.S. footprint is.

Apple has long offered a variety of options for iPhone repairs, but this is the first time in recent memory when it has offered in-home service for any of its products. Apple notes that the service may incur an “onsite visit fee,” but doesn’t elaborate on the terms or indicate whether AppleCare+ purchasers would be exempt from any additional costs.