Opinion

Is Apple Maps better? Plus, iPhone rumors, Mac gaming gets a boost, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 684

macworld podcast logo
IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

Could we actually see a foldable iPhone in the future? GeForce Now gives Mac gaming a boost. Apple updates Apple Maps, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 684 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Listen to episode 684

News

Feature discussion: Apple Maps

Apple announced last week that Apple Maps has been revised with new map data that’s now available across the United States. We’ll talk about the new features and what improvements we want to see in the future.

Your hot takes

We love hearing from you. Let us know what you’re thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.

Here are some recent comments that caught our eye.

Apple products that need extra attention: @Dr_Scaphandre

macworld podcast 684 scaphandre IDG

iTunes: Simon Newton

macworld podcast 684 simonnewton IDG

Apple TV+: Jeff Bodean

macworld podcast 684 jeffbodean IDG

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon