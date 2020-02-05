iOS and iPadOS 13.4: Apple releases the first beta to developers

Apple still has plenty left in store for iOS 13 before moving on to iOS 14 (which we will likely hear about this summer at WWDC). A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, it has begun beta testing iOS 13.4.

What's new in iOS and iPadOS 13.4

We don't yet know what's new in the iOS and iPadOS 13.4 betas. There are no release notes yet, and the community has not yet discovered any major features. We'll update this article as significant changes are discovered.

iPhone SE 2 / iPhone 9 support?

If the rumors of a March release for a new lower-cost iPhone (called either the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9) are correct, then this would be a good time to start testing an iOS point release with support for the new models. We don't have any confirmation of whether this is the case or not, but don't be surprised if data sleuths find references to the models hidden in the code.

How to get the iOS or iPadOS 13.4 beta

Registered iOS developers can head to developer.apple.com/download on the device to which you want to install the new beta software. From there, you can download and install a profile.

Make sure the profile is enabled by heading to Settings > General > Profile. Once the profile is installed and your iPhone or iPad is reset, you will receive iOS and iPadOS betas the same way you would regular updates: go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Public beta releases typically follow within 24 hours of the developer beta releases. Non-developers who wish to participate in the beta test can go to beta.apple.com on the device you wish to run the beta on. From there you can download a profile and follow the steps above to activate it and download the latest beta.

As always, it is not recommended that you run an iOS or iPadOS beta on your primary device. Serious problems may occur, and you never know when you'll have to wipe and restore your device.