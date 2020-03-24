iOS and iPadOS 13.4 is now available with iPad trackpad and mouse support, iCloud folder sharing, and more

Apple still has plenty left in store for iOS 13 before moving on to iOS 14 (which we will likely hear about this summer at WWDC). A week after the release of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, it began beta-testing iOS 13.4. This point release brings several welcome new features.

Update 03/24/20: Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.4.

What’s new in iOS and iPadOS 13.4

iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 add significant new features. For iPad users, you'll get new support for bluetooth keyboards and trackpads, making productivity tasks a lot easier. Developers can now publish apps and in-app purchases as "universal purchases" that work across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. And iCloud folder sharing is finally here.

Mouse and trackpad support

In an unexpected surprise, Apple is adding mouse and trackpad support to all iPads starting with iOS 13.4. The feature was widely expected to be a part of iOS 14 in the fall, but it's already ready to go. The feature is marketed for the new iPad Pro and it's Magic Keyboard (which will be available in May), but all existing iPads can pair with the Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2, or third-party bluetooth keyboard and mice.

The hybrid cursor acts as a circular touch assist in some places, but changes situationally to a text-select cursor or pointer. There are iPad-specific gestures for working with things like the dock, control center, and slide-over. It works system-wide with most apps right out of the gate, but there are new tools for developers to build in special mouse-and-trackpad specific features. Apple will release new versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote along with iOS 13.4 with added pointer support.

iCloud folder sharing

Finally, one of the most anticipated features of iOS 13, first promoted at WWDC last summer, is about to be released. With the iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, and macOS 10.15.4 release, users can finally share iCloud folders.

Combined iOS and Mac purchases

Another long-sought-after feature, Apple will finally make it possible for developers to sell iPad and iPhone apps bundled together. The new Xcode 11.4 beta automatically enables “unified purchases” for new Catalyst-based apps, but existing apps can enable the feature, too.

The change applies to more than just initial purchases, too. In-app purchases can be shared across Mac and iOS versions of an app, if the developer enables unified purchasing.

This change means that Apple is aligning Mac and iOS App Store categories.

New Memoji stickers

There are nine new types of Memoji stickers.

New Mail toolbar

The Mail app has a new toolbar, with four common functions: Send to Trash, Move Message, Flag, and Reply. The Reply button opens a panel with a host of common functions like reply, reply all, forward, and archive.

IDG The new Mail toolbar surfaces more common functions.

How to update your iPhone or iPad to 13.4

You'll eventually get a notification that iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4 is available, but if you don't want to wait, just do the following:

Open Settings

Select General

Select Software Update

You'll see the iOS or iPadOS 13.4 update there, with a prompt to install it. If you don't see it right away, give it a little time—it often takes a little while to become available everywhere in the world.

Release Notes

Apple has provided separate release notes for iOS and iPadOS.

iOS 13.4 full release notes:

Memoji

Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

Files

iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Mail

Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

List view for See All Games

CarPlay

Third-party navigation app support for the CarPlay Dashboard

In-call information appears on the CarPlay Dashboard

Augmented Reality

AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

Predictive typing support for Arabic

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

Adds status bar indicator to display when VPN has disconnected on iPhone models with all-screen displays

Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

Resolves an issue where text copied from web content may appear invisible when pasted when Dark Mode is active

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

Resolves an issue where CarPlay may lose its connection in certain vehicles

Fixes an issue in CarPlay where the view in Maps may move away briefly from the current area

Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols

iPadOS 13.4 full release notes:

iPadOS 13.4 introduces support for mouse and trackpad with iPad for greater precision and navigating the system with Multi-Touch gestures, and adds iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app and new Memoji stickers. This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.

Mouse and Trackpad Support

All-new cursor design highlights app icons on the Home Screen and Dock and buttons and controls in apps

Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Keyboard for iPad and Magic Trackpad 2 enable you to scroll, swipe between app spaces, go Home, access App Switcher, zoom in or out, tap to click, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Multi-Touch gestures on Magic Mouse 2 enable you to scroll, secondary click (right-click), and swipe between pages

Files

iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link

Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Memoji

Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

Mail

Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

Responses to encrypted emails are automatically encrypted when you have configured S/MIME

App Store with Apple Arcade

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

List view for See All Games

Augmented Reality

AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Keyboard

Live Conversion for Zhuyin automatically transforms Zhuyin into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

Live Conversion for Japanese automatically transforms Hiragana into the correct characters without pressing the space bar to convert text or select candidates

Predictive typing support for Arabic

Swiss German keyboard layout supported on iPad Pro 12.9-inch

On-screen keyboard layout for iPad Pro 12.9-inch now matches Smart Keyboard

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. This update:

Fixes an issue in Camera where the viewfinder may appear as a black screen after launch

Addresses an issue where Photos may appear to use excess storage

Resolves an issue in Photos that may prevent sharing an image to Messages if iMessage is disabled

Fixes an issue in Mail where messages may appear out of order

Addresses an issue in Mail where the conversation list may display empty rows

Resolves an issue where Mail may crash when tapping the Share button in Quick Look

Fixes an issue in Settings where cellular data may incorrectly display as off

Addresses an issue in Safari where webpages may not be inverted when both Dark Mode and Smart Invert are active

Resolves an issue where text copied from web content in a third-party app may appear invisible when pasted if Dark Mode is active

Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly

Addresses an issue where Reminders may not issue new notifications for an overdue recurring reminder until it is marked as completed

Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders

Fixes an issue where iCloud Drive appears to be available in Pages, Numbers, and Keynote even when not signed in

Addresses an issue in Apple Music where music videos may not stream in high quality

Addresses an issue in the Home app where tapping an activity notification from a security camera may open a different recording

Resolves an issue where Shortcuts may not appear when tapping on the Share menu from a screenshot

Improves the Burmese keyboard so punctuation symbols are now accessible from numbers and symbols