Macworld Podcast: Macworld is so wrong about Safari and the Touch Bar

This episode of the Macworld Podcast is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter and Facebook feeds. You have thoughts on what we wrote about Safari in iOS 15 and the Touch Bar, and we respond to what you wrote.

This is episode 754 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Your hot takes on Safari in iOS 15

Here are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast. A few weeks ago, Jason posted his thoughts on the changes in Safari in iOS 15. Since Apple released another beta with yet more changes, it seemed like a good time to take a look at the comments people had to Jason’s article.

I actually really like the changes. So much easier to use one handed. — j8s (@jason111001) July 1, 2021

I for myself like it. On a phone most sites are opened from links, not you typing. And swiping between tabs used to be a pain, now it's a breeze. So just stop the whining. Also no home button. And it's not a monchrom LCD. — Gergely Rozsnyai (@GergelyRozsnyai) July 1, 2021

is Apple so hard up to make changes that they now make changes just for change sake??? have they lost creativity??? Steve Jobs…..where are YOU…Apple is in serious need of a CREATIVITY BOOST….TIM is not a tech guy. — secret name (@dbfssecret) July 1, 2021

Your hot takes on the Touch Bar

Roman recently posted his thoughts about the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro. Rumor says that it could go away when the 14- and 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pros are announced, and he wouldn’t miss it. People have strong options about the Touch Bar.

Actually once you get used to it, it’s pretty cool and practical. Never once thought it’s useless since I started using it. — sv (@seyhanvs) July 22, 2021

I will miss it. I think removing it is truly a mistake. — 😏 (@YesYepYeahYah) July 22, 2021

Congrats moron, you talked them out of functionality and just for fun, we’ll pay the same price. Small minded, tech bloggers couldn’t adjust their work flow. Meanwhile the rest of us are like hey I used that! I hope they turn the whole keyboard into a Touch Bar! — Whoda (@Whodakat) July 23, 2021

I like the Touch Bar after begrudgingly buying a MacBook Pro w/ it. Using it doesn’t distract my focus like w/ Microsoft’s Office Ribbon (still after a decade). Maybe the author’s Touch Bar experience would have been better if not for being using a Mac Pro years ago — Joseph T. (@TJisonline) July 25, 2021

The biggest issue is probably the lack of tactile feedback. A regular F1 key you can press blind. A touchbar one, you can… if you are lucky.

Also, is it worth the added price? I'm not talking about real cost, but the price Apple charges for it. — AvanCade (@AvanCadeNL) July 26, 2021

To me the Touchbar was awkward to use. I already don't like the oversized trackpad, I am always having to repeatedly click one side or the other just to get clicking on a screen object to work. With the Touchbar I now had to arch my hand over the keyboard just to use it. A pain. — ben_marko (@BobfromCT) July 25, 2021

We ended this episode with the news that Apple is disabling several different Siri interactions in iOS 15. For example, you won’t be able to hail a ride through Uber or Lyft via Siri. One reader had this thought:

Siri actually does something? Since when? It's literally the worst "digital assistant" on the market. Apple should just remove it and the overhead it consumes on it's products and chalk it up to another failed venture like Apple Maps and their failed advertising platform. — OpinionsRlikeBLEEP (@opinionslikeblp) July 28, 2021

