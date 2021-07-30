Act fast and get a gold M1 MacBook Air for just $850 today

We’ve seen a surprising number of sales for Apple’s newest M1 MacBook Air, but today’s is better than ever: Amazon is selling the MacBook Air with an M1 processor and a 7-core GPU with 256GB of storage for just $850. We’ll say that again: You can save $150 on the cheapest MacBook Air for the first time ever.

Just note: The MacBook Air isn’t in stock but you can still order it. Amazon estimates it will arrive Aug 31 – Sep 10 but in our experience, out-of-stock products often arrive faster than expected. It’s also only available in gold as the other colors are unavailable.

We probably don’t need to tell you again, but the M1 MacBook Air brings a tremendous speed boost over the prior model. Its benchmarks measure up to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac, and it absolutely runs circles around any of the Intel models that came before. In addition to the processor, you also get excellent battery life, a 13-inch retina display, and Magic Keyboard, all in an incredibly lightweight design.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the MacBook Air “so absolutely and thoroughly trounces the Intel version released earlier this year (with Intel’s “Ice Lake” Y-series CPU/GPU) that it defies belief.” It’s well worth its $999 price tag and at this price, it’s a real bargain. So go grab one before they’re all gone.