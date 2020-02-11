How to stop receiving subscription renewal emails from Apple

It seems like the whole world is moving toward subscriptions. There are dozens of streaming video and music subscription services, apps are increasingly embracing subscription models, and Apple has several new services of its own.

Odds are, you have a few subscriptions billed through Apple, either from Apps or Apple’s own services. And if you don’t, you probably will before long. Apple sends you email receipts every time a subscription renews—not ahead of time as a reminder, but after the fact like a normal purchase receipt. If you have a number of monthly subscriptions, it can quickly get out of hand.

Fortunately, Apple recently added an option to disable those emails.

How to disable renewal receipts in iOS

Open Settings. Tap on your name at the top to access your Apple ID. Tap Subscriptions. The toggle for renewal receipts will be at the top.

IDG Tired of monthly email receipts for subscriptions? Now you can turn them off.

How to disable renewal receipts in macOS

Open System Preferences. Click on Apple ID. Click on Media & Purchases in the left column. In the right column click Manage next to Subscriptions. In the window that pops up, a checkbox to receive subscription receipts will be at the top.

How to see your renewal receipts

If you disable this, you won’t receive email receipts for your subscriptions billed through Apple, but you can still see them in your purchase history. In the App Store on your iPhone, tap your image in the upper right, then tap your name at the top to access your Account Settings. Scroll down and tap on Purchase History to see all the purchases you made that were billed through Apple, including subscription renewals.