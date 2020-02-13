Samsung's Unpacked event, 'iPhone SE 2' rumors, iOS 13.4, and more

On Tuesday, Samsung announced its new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, its new Galaxy S20 models, and its Galaxy Buds Plus. Does it mean anything for Apple? Also, we tackle some of the rumors about the so-called "iPhone SE 2" and explore the changes coming in iOS 13.4. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 685 with Jason Cross and Leif Johnson.
Listen to episode 685
News
-
A new low-cost iPhone is coming in March—and it’s a smart move for Apple (Fast Company)
-
Totallee is taking preorders for new "iPhone SE 2"—before it's even announced. (Totallee)
-
Feature discussion: Samsung's Unpacked event
Samsung is once again trying to convince the world that foldable phones are really cool, and its latest effort in that regard is the Galaxy Z Flip. But does it really offer proof that Apple should embrace similar technology? We'll talk about this curious piece of tech, and we'll also chat a bit about the new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds Plus.
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: 6 features and facts to know before buying (PCWorld)
-
Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on: Samsung’s pro phone is a monument to excess (PCWorld)
-
Samsung's Galaxy S20 makes you choose between a high refresh rate and high resolution (PCWorld)
Two-minute tip
Your hot takes
We love hearing from you. Let us know what you’re thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.
Here are some recent comments that caught our eye.
AirPods success: @thomasareed
2FA: Neng Rayong
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.