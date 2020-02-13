Samsung's Unpacked event, 'iPhone SE 2' rumors, iOS 13.4, and more

On Tuesday, Samsung announced its new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, its new Galaxy S20 models, and its Galaxy Buds Plus. Does it mean anything for Apple? Also, we tackle some of the rumors about the so-called "iPhone SE 2" and explore the changes coming in iOS 13.4. All this and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 685 with Jason Cross and Leif Johnson.

Listen to episode 685

News

Feature discussion: Samsung's Unpacked event

Samsung is once again trying to convince the world that foldable phones are really cool, and its latest effort in that regard is the Galaxy Z Flip. But does it really offer proof that Apple should embrace similar technology? We'll talk about this curious piece of tech, and we'll also chat a bit about the new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds Plus.

Two-minute tip

Your hot takes

Here are some recent comments that caught our eye.

