Video and Photo Editing Designed for Everyone

If you are looking to transform your photos or create professional-quality videos using your new Mac, we have the solution for you. Sure, you can use iMovie and the basic photo editor that comes preloaded on your computer for simple edits. But if you want your photos and videos to stand out and look like they were made by a professional, you will need to upgrade to a more robust option with powerful tools that can help create anything you can imagine.

PowerDirector and PhotoDirector are video and photo editors designed to be used on your new Mac. Creative Bloq says: “If you’re looking for a powerful, feature-packed editing program, PowerDirector is a better choice than iMovie” and TopTenReviews ranks PhotoDirector high among their picks because “it’s easy to use, and comes with a raft of features that allow beginners to add sparkle to their photos with very little effort.”

Meet Your New Favorite Video Editing App

With PowerDirector you can start crafting masterclass effects instantly without the learning curve of Final Cut or Adobe Premiere Pro.

Start by choosing from customizable title templates to create intros and outros. Then drag and drop slick, modern transitions directly onto your cuts to seamlessly go from one clip to another. You can also add pre-fabricated visual effects like glitches and lens flares by dropping them onto the timeline. Finish your project by utilizing one of the many Lookup Table (LUT) packs in order to achieve the look and feel you are seeking for your video.

When you are ready, take video editing even further with PowerDirector’s compositing tools. Chroma key, mask designer, and blending modes are available to help transform your videos into Hollywood-style movies.

PowerDirector also has you covered if you don’t have original footage to get started. They now offer a library from Shutterstock that includes over 6,000,000 royalty-free videos, images and music. There is no better time to let your creativity run free!

Check out this video to see all that you can do with PowerDirector. Then download the free version to try it out yourself!

Photo Editing to Get Excited About

Are you interested in becoming a Photoshop master but don’t have the time to learn how to use the application? PhotoDirector lets beginners perform Photoshop-level edits with ease.

Thanks to its Guided Editing Modules, anyone can perform photo magic using smart AI tools to make intricate photo edits in a snap. With the power of AI, you can transform photos into paintings, remove blur, and cut out people and objects in a single click. You can also turn dull, boring skies into brilliant vistas with the automated sky replacement tool.

It doesn’t stop there. The application contains state-of-the-art animation tools enabling you to add light effects like sparkle and light hits to your images. Or go full Thanos on your friends with the dispersion effect. You don’t need infinity stones when you have PhotoDirector.

More of a selfie person? No worries, it’s got all the beautifying tools you’ll ever need.

Check out this video, which shows even more of PhotoDirector’s features. Then download it for free to see how fun photo editing can be.

An Easy Way to Create Video and Photo Masterpieces

Start creating stunning videos and photos without a steep learning curve with PowerDirector and PhotoDirector today!