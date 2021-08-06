Get an Apple Watch SE with LTE for under $300 today

The Apple Watch Series 7 is right around the corner but according to rumors, Apple might not be updating the SE this year. But today at Amazon you can grab one with LTE for $40 off, bringing the price down to an enticing $290 when a $30 discount is automatically applied at checkout.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s most affordable full-featured watch, offering a variety of features, including fall detection in a design that’s basically identical to the Series 6. The SE is missing some higher-end features such as an always-on display, blood-oxygen detection, and the ECG sensor, but all-around it offers an excellent Apple Watch experience in an affordable package. And with cellular connectivity, you can use Family Setup to pair it with your iPhone for a child or other family member who doesn’t have an iPhone.

We loved the Apple Watch SE in our review, calling it “one of the best smartwatches around.” And at this price, we love it even more.