Moment's new RTRO app invokes stylish video looks

Moment, the company behind awesome smartphone camera lenses and mobile gear, has just released another app, this time aimed at retro filmmakers. It’s called RTRO (pronounced "retro") and it’s out today on the iOS app store.

The RTRO app is a collection of video filters which focuses on sharing short clips to social media and is free to download. A couple of it's 12+ looks are free to use, and the rest can be bought at $2 a pop or from a $15 yearly subscription.

It’s a pretty simple and clean app to use -- as to be expected from Moment -- but like any creative app like this it lives and dies by the actual filters and what you think of them. Moment says new looks are going to be dropping monthly so we’ll see how that shakes out.

In this video Adam does a quick walk through of the app and shows off some examples of each look.