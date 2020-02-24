The best HomeKit-compatible smart plugs

There are lots of smart home products that work with Apple’s HomeKit interface, which makes secure setup a breeze and allows you to control everything from the Home app on your iPhone. But as many products as there are, there’s not enough to control every lamp and small appliance you want to.

That’s where smart plugs come in. Plug one into your regular wall outlet, then plug your dumb device into it: a lamp, a fan, an electric kettle, whatever. If the smart plug supports HomeKit, you can then use the Home app or Siri (not to mention Shortcuts) to effectively turn that outlet on or off.

To really make the most of a HomeKit-compatible device, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got either an Apple TV, HomePod, or plugged-in iPad on your local network at home to act as a Home Hub. This will allow you to control your HomeKit accessories remotely and even set up Automations that control several devices at once based on time, location, or the actions of other devices.

Our sister site TechHive reviews lots of smart plugs, but if you’re into the Apple ecosystem, you may not care much about those that only support Alexa or Google Assistant; you probably want one that works with HomeKit (in addition to its own app features). These are the top rated smart plus that are compatible with HomeKit.

Best smart plug for most people

The iHome SP6 is a compact and affordable smart plug that supports lots of different smart home ecosystems: HomeKit, IFTTT, SmartThings, Nest, Wink, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It’s short but wide design doesn’t block the plug above or below it, and set up is fast and easy. The iHome app will show how much power was used by the outlet and allows other controls, though you’ll probably want to stick to HomeKit (or other smart home ecosystem control).

Best smart plug for power users

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Lamp Dimmer Starter Kit (Model P-BDG-PKG2P) This top smart plug choice includes just about everything, including two dimmers, two remote controls, and a bridge to control them—and many other devices in the Caseta Wireless product line.

The hub in Lutron’s starter kit can control more than just the smart plugs that come with it. It also supports Lutron’s in-wall dimmer switches and Serena powered window shades. All this stuff works with HomeKit, as well as other smart home ecosystems.

The downside is that these are two-prong plugs that convert a regular plug into a dimmer switch, and as such are only to be used with lamps. If you want to control a fan, heater, or electric kettle, for instance, you need a straight on/off three-prong plug instead.

Other HomeKit-compatible smart plug reviews