iPhones and bad guys, Mac rumors, iPod touch rumors, and more

Some big changes are coming to the Mac hardware. And let’s admit it: You know you’re excited about the rumors of a new iPod touch. Plus, iPhones, bad guys, and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 687 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 687
News
-
Rian Johnson Spoils Many Movie Bad Guy Twists With iPhone Reveal (Screen Rant)
-
Mac With Apple-Designed Arm Processor Coming in First Half of 2021 (MacRumors)
-
Upcoming 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to Use Intel's 10th-Generation Ice Lake Chips (MacRumors)
- Apple’s March 31 event might bring over-ear AirPods, Apple TV refresh… and an iPod touch?
Two-minute tip
This week's tip actually comes from Mr. Macintosh. Be sure to visit the Mr. Macintosh website at mrmacintosh.com.
This is a great tip for owners of Macs made since 2016. These new Macs are great, but they are missing something longtime Mac users love: the startup chime. It used to be when you booted a Mac, you'd hear a "bong!" to tell you that the computer is up and running.
Fortunately, you can activate the startup chime, and it's really easy to do. You need to enter a command in the Terminal—don't worry if you've never used the Terminal before. It may seem intimidating to use a command-line interface, but this is a short command that anyone can perform.
Launch Terminal, which is located in the Utilities folder. Then, at the prompt, type in the following:
sudo nvram StartupMute=%00
Hit Return. You'll be asked to enter your account password. Enter it and then the command will be executed. Now, when you restart your Mac, you'll hear the startup chime.
To turn it off, go back to the Terminal, and enter the following:
sudo nvram StartupMute=%01
Thanks again to Mr. Macintosh for this tip. You can get the details by clicking on the link below:
- How To Enable the Mac Startup Chime on your 2016+ MacBook Pro! (Mr. Macintosh)
Your hot takes
We love hearing from you. Let us know what you're thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.
Here are some recent comments that caught our eye.
Apple's rumored over-ear AirPods: Brandon Magnuson
The Apple TV remote: Andrés Ramírez Silva
The Apple TV remote: @CuppRunGirl
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.