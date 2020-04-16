New iPhone SE, Apple’s 2020 product roadmap, and more

Apple's new affordable phone, the iPhone SE, is here. What else is coming from Apple for the rest of this year? We’ll talk about this and more on the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 694 with Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 694
Get info
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
-
iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 8: Why Apple’s new phone is its best deal in years
-
Should you consider buying the new iPhone SE or wait for the iPhone 12?
-
Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available to order
-
iPad Pro Magic Keyboard vs. Smart Keyboard Folio: Which is better?
- Apple plots 2020 roadmap with rumored 'flat' iPhone 12, smaller HomePod, new Macs
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.