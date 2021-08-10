Save a bundle on either AirPods or AirPods Pro today

There may be a new model of AirPods coming out in just a few weeks, but we just can’t pass up a great deal on the current model. And today we have two: Amazon is selling the AirPods Pro for $190 ($59 off) and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $130 ($69 off), both very close to the lowest price we’ve seen.

Apple’s AirPods have become the most iconic earbuds in the world since launching just a few years ago, and either model will make your ears happy. They both support hands-free Siri and have excellent battery life, but the extra money gets you more with the Pro: namely noise-cancellation, spatial audio support, and tighter fit with silicon tips. But if you don’t want to spend the extra money or don’t care about noise-canceling, the AirPods are still an excellent pair of earbuds.

We’re not sure when this sale ends or how long they’ll stay in stock, so if you want a pair, hurry over before they’re all gone.

airpods AirPods (2nd-generation) Read our review MSRP: Non-Wireless Charging Case, $159 | Wireless Charging Case, $199 Best Prices Today: