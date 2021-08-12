Macworld Podcast: What you need to know about Apple’s child abuse scanning tools

Apple’s latest announcement of new child abuse scanning tools has some people confused and concerned. Is Apple looking at all your pictures? Could you end up falsely accused? And will this lead to Apple acting as a spy for the government to watch us? Learn the truth about the new tools, how they work, and what it means to you in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 755 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

