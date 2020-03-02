If you have an iPhone 6 or 7, Apple owes you some cash

Apple may have implemented settings, tools, and toggles to help you manage your iPhone’s battery health, but if you were a victim of Apple’s so-called throttling issues, you have some money coming to you. Reuters reports that Apple has settled a lawsuit over iPhone speeds and has agreed to pay up to $500 million to make things right.

According to the report, the settlement “calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible, with a minimum total payout of $310 million.” That means if you ever owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus or SE you’re eligible for a payout.

Apple blamed unexpected shutdowns due to aging batteries for the slowdowns and subsequently issued a replacement program for batteries. It also lowered the replacement cost from $79 to $29 once the program ended. It’s unclear whether anyone who took advantage of the battery replacement program is still eligible for the payment.

We’ll update this article with the terms and conditions once the settlement is approved by the court.