Don’t want your email addressed auto-completed in Safari? Here’s how to disable it

The Safari browser in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS can automatically retain information entered in fields on websites you visit and then automatically complete it on your next visit. This can be great! You don’t have to re-enter the same information, like an account name or email address.

However, it’s tedious when you don’t want the same information re-entered each time. There’s a simple way to disable this, but since it’s not available on a site-by-site basis, it’s a nuclear option. You can disable it always or not at all. (AutoFill is typically used to mean filling forms by selecting a profile or items from a list; autocomplete usually results from starting to type into a field, and having previously entered matches appear among which you can select.)

In macOS, choose Safari > Preferences > AutoFill. Typically, you want to uncheck the Other Forms box, as that fills in various information on site forms. You may also need to uncheck Using Information from My Contacts, as that may include email addresses you’ve previously used.

IDG You can disable different kinds of autofill items in Safari for macOS.

In iOS and iPadOS, go to Settings > Safari > AutoFill. The only useful option here is Use Contact Info, which will stop Safari from autocompleting or offering to autofill information from your personal contact card.

Apple has many per-site settings, such as for content blockers and pop-up windows. AutoFill isn’t one of them, but it would be nice. In macOS Safari, you can click Edit next to the Other Forms item and delete Web sites from the list that have autofill information stored. But you may only select them and click Remove (or Remove All to wipe them all out). The next time you fill in data on a form at that site with the Other Forms box checked, it resumes autofill collection and autocompletion.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader JE.

