If your 2019 iPad Air suddenly goes dark, Apple will fix it for free

It was just about a year ago when Apple resurrected the iPad Air with a new design and a lower price, and if you bought one at launch, your warranty is just about to run out. But fear not, Apple might still fix it for another year.

Apple has launched the iPad Air (3rd generation) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue, which covers all iPad Air models manufactured between manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. That’s basically all models sold last year, so there’s a good chance yours is covered.

If you experience the issue, which Apple describes as a brief flicker or flash before the screen goes blank permanently, you can take your iPad Air in for evaluation either to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service provider. Then, a technician will assess whether your tablet is part of the program. If it is, Apple will fix it free of charge. Any damage to the device, such as a cracked screen, could incur additional charges.

Apple notes that while the service program does not extend the full one-year warranty on the iPad Air, affected iPad Air (3rd generation) devices will be covered for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, which extends well into 2021.