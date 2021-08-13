Home / iPad
Deal

Grab these must-have iPad Pro Apple accessories and save over $125

Verizon is offering deep discounts on the Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) and Magic Keyboard.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
iPad Pro 2021
Dominik Tomaszewski/IDG

Apple’s iPad Pro is a great tablet on its own, but it’s even better when you bundle it with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. And today Verizon is running a killer sale on both. The carrier is selling the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil for $104 ($25 off) and the 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $239.19 ($60 off), two of the best prices we’ve seen. But if you buy them both, Verizon will take an additional $43 off, bringing the package total down to just $300.

The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard both attach magnetically to the iPad Pro. The backlit keyboard uses the smart connector lets you comfortably use the iPad at a desk while also adding a trackpad for gestures and navigation along with a second-USB-C port for charging. The 2nd-generation Pencil is a Bluetooth stylus that lets you write and draw with low latency. Both devices will work any of the 11-inch iPad Pro models released since 2018.

The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are essential accessories but they don’t come cheap and don’t often go on sale. So we recommend grabbing them before they go back up to their normal prices.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.