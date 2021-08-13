Grab these must-have iPad Pro Apple accessories and save over $125

Apple’s iPad Pro is a great tablet on its own, but it’s even better when you bundle it with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. And today Verizon is running a killer sale on both. The carrier is selling the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil for $104 ($25 off) and the 11-inch Magic Keyboard for $239.19 ($60 off), two of the best prices we’ve seen. But if you buy them both, Verizon will take an additional $43 off, bringing the package total down to just $300.

The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard both attach magnetically to the iPad Pro. The backlit keyboard uses the smart connector lets you comfortably use the iPad at a desk while also adding a trackpad for gestures and navigation along with a second-USB-C port for charging. The 2nd-generation Pencil is a Bluetooth stylus that lets you write and draw with low latency. Both devices will work any of the 11-inch iPad Pro models released since 2018.

The Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are essential accessories but they don’t come cheap and don’t often go on sale. So we recommend grabbing them before they go back up to their normal prices.