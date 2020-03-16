Get a free copy of the new ‘Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily’ ebook

While working from home has become common in the modern age, there’s still a lot of people who work in an office. But given today’s circumstances, more and more people are being told to work from home—and some people don’t have much time to prepare for the new work dynamic.

Macworld senior contributor Glenn Fleishman is a veteran technology writer who has also been working from home for years. He’s put together a new 55-page ebook called, Take Control of Working from Home Temporarily, and it’s available now for free. The book is filled with tips and advice on setting up a home office and balancing your work and home life.

The ebook is available in three formats: PDF, EPUB, and Mobipocket (Kindle). And did we mention that it’s free? Click the link below to learn more (the link will take you to the Take Control Books website).