Apple’s new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and more

Apple on Wednesday released a bunch of new products. We talk about what we’ll see in the new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and more. That’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 690 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.
5 ways the new iPad Pro changes everything about Apple’s vision for the tablet computer
Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a better keyboard and a dramatically lower price
Mac mini: New model offers twice the storage for the same price
Your hot takes
Here are some recent comments about Apple new products.
