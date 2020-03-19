Apple’s new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and more

Apple on Wednesday released a bunch of new products. We talk about what we’ll see in the new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and more. That’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 690 with Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Michael Simon.

Listen to episode 690

Get info

For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.

Your hot takes

We love hearing from you. Let us know what you're thinking via email at podcast@macworld.com, or you can contact us through Twitter (@macworld) or on Facebook.

Here are some recent comments about Apple new products.

Mac Book Air: @gualtierofr

IDG

IDG

IDG

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.