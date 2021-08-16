The Easiest Video Editing Software to Create Hollywood-style Special Effects

There was a time when it required big production houses and a team of specialists to create cinema-quality special effects. Now with the right editing software, anyone can apply studio-quality visual effects to their footage in no time and create their own movie masterpieces.

Introducing CyberLink’s PowerDirector 365, which simplifies the video-making process with its user-friendly interface, smart tools, collection of design assets, and vast royalty-free stock media library.

Want to replicate the effect of Christopher Nolan’s upside-down city in his film Inception? How about just creating an entirely new world with a green screen? PowerDirector has you covered with straightforward compositing tools, such as chroma key, masking, and blending modes.

Watch this video to learn more about everything you can do with PowerDirector 365:

6,400,000+ Royalty-free Videos, Images, and Music Tracks from Shutterstock

PowerDirector 365 also comes with unlimited access to a massive stock content library from Shutterstock, which can be accessed and queried directly within the software. The selected content simply needs to be dragged and dropped onto the timeline and integrated to a project. You no longer need to shoot your own footage or buy premium content separately. PowerDirector will help you speed up your workflow and save money.

The Ultimate Video Editing Experience

Whether you’re a professional video editor or an aspiring YouTube star, PowerDirector gives you the edge in creating Hollywood-style special effects with its intelligent tools, presets, and access to royalty-free stock content. Don’t spend countless hours to give your videos a professional look; PowerDirector empowers all content creators to create spectacular videos that look like they’re straight out of blockbuster movies. Check out the link below to see why it’s the best video editing software in 2021.