A close look at the MacBook Air

Apple’s new MacBook Air is here. We put it through its paces, and we talk about Apple latest laptop on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 692 with Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
-
-
Apple’s planning an ‘aggressive’ shift from Intel to ARM processors, oft-correct analyst claims
-
5 ways the new iPad Pro changes everything about Apple’s vision for the tablet computer
Your hot takes
Here are some recent comments about Apple possible switch to ARM CPUs in its Macs.
Apple’s possible switch to ARM: Kenneth Gallagher
Apple’s possible switch to ARM: Nicky Willsher
