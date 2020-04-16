Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are still rock-bottom cheap at $235

Apple’s AirPods Pro are still at their all-time low price on Amazon—now more than a week since we first surfaced this great deal. The online retailer is selling the wireless earbuds for $235, good for $15 below the usual price.

We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review last November. The easy-to-use Pro version offers an improved fit and comfort, as well as a bump in sound quality. It adds solid active noise reduction, with an excellent transparency mode that brings in outside noise via its microphones to let you hear the world around you.

“Apple is at its best when it takes something that people find fiddly or annoying and then makes it effortless,” we wrote in our review. “And the new AirPods Pro are a perfect example.”

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods for $235 on Amazon.]