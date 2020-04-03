Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Pro have never been cheaper

Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to their all-time low on Amazon. The online retailer is selling the wireless earbuds for $235, good for $15 below the usual price. It’s not an uncommon sale for the AirPods Pro, but we haven’t ever seen them cheaper.

We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review last November. The easy-to-use Pro versions offer an improved fit and comfort, as well as a bump in sound quality. It adds good active noise reduction, with an excellent transparency mode that brings in outside noise via the microphones to let you hear the world around you.

“Apple is at its best when it takes something that people find fiddly or annoying and then makes it effortless,” we said in our review. “And the new AirPods Pro are a perfect example.”

If the $235 price tag is still too rich, Apple’s standard AirPods are also on sale for $130. That’s a mere $1 off the all-time low we saw in late March. They’re great, too, but lack the Pro’s active noise cancellation and some other higher-end features.

Whichever way you go, if you need a new pair of AirPods, today is a good day to order.

[Today’s deal: Amazon AirPods for $235 on Amazon.]