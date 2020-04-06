Keeping all your devices charged up can be a pain, especially if you’re finding your battery draining more quickly these days with frequent video calls. A USB hub can help you plug in multiple devices at once, and today you can grab a 4-port 40W Anker option from Amazon for $22.39Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $28 (that’s a 20 percent reduction).

This wall-charging hub features four built-in PowerIQ USB ports to charge up your devices quickly. A foldable plug and compact design make it easy to transport and store while not in use, while 40W of power allow you to charge two iPhones and two tablets at the same time. This wall charger averages 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 6,700 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: 4-port 40W Anker USB wall charger from Amazon for $22.39Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "This 4-port Anker USB wall charger is on sale for only $22.39" was originally published by TechConnect .