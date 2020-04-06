This 4-port Anker USB wall charger is on sale for only $22.39

Deal

Stuck at home with multiple devices that need charging? This 40W, 4-port Anker USB wall charger can help. And now it's on sale for $22.39 on Amazon, down from a $28 list price.

Keeping all your devices charged up can be a pain, especially if you’re finding your battery draining more quickly these days with frequent video calls. A USB hub can help you plug in multiple devices at once, and today you can grab a 4-port 40W Anker option from Amazon for $22.39, down from a list price of $28 (that’s a 20 percent reduction).

This wall-charging hub features four built-in PowerIQ USB ports to charge up your devices quickly. A foldable plug and compact design make it easy to transport and store while not in use, while 40W of power allow you to charge two iPhones and two tablets at the same time. This wall charger averages 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 6,700 user ratings.

