How to tell whether a USB-C cable can carry high-wattage power and Thunderbolt 3 data

USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 are no longer new technology. But the similarities and differences can still wind up confusing even long-time users of the Mac. Where this tends to manifest itself these days isn’t so much with connectors and adapters, but with power.

Some cables with USB-C connectors can carry data, video, and networking traffic while also supplying low-wattage power to USB devices. They’re capable of charging iPhones and iPads, but not maintaining or recharging an Apple laptop.

Others cables with the same connectors can pass up up 29W (watts), 30W, or 100W of power—but may be limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds…or might handle anything built into the Thunderbolt 3 specification including 100W of juice!

Let me break this down as to why:

USB-C is a broadly defined connection and cabling format, rather than a protocol for defining specific kinds of data that passes over it. Hardware devices—like the 2015 to 2018 12-inch MacBook and some non-Apple smartphones, tablets, and laptops—use USB-C to carry USB 2.0, 3.0, and 3.1, as well as ethernet networking and DisplayPort/HDMI video signals (and even DVI and VGA!) via adapters.

Thunderbolt 3 is a data-transfer standard that can carry up to 40Gbps of information simultaneously in two directions. It was built to work only with the USB-C connector style and specification. It can also carry all the kinds of traffic noted above for “plain” USB-C devices.

The trouble intrudes when we talk about power delivery, a separate part of the USB specification and incorporated into USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. Before USB-C, even though it was possible to carry laptop levels of power over a USB cable designed for that purpose, manufacturers generally avoided this—probably to avoid cable confusion.

Anker Anker’s USB-C cables are sleek and featureless. No icon guides your path.

USB-C allows up to 100W of power by incorporating the Power Delivery 2.0 specification from the USB trade group. (The spec has been updated to 3.0 with additional smarts about multiple connected devices, but it’s fundamentally the same.)

The trick is that you have to have the right cable for the right voltage. You won’t harm a device by plugging in a cable that’s rated for lower wattage—unlike an AC cord, which can overheat—because USB-C negotiates power usage and prevents passing voltages above the level the cable “says” it can carry.

But you will find many different cables with seemingly identical USB-C connectors.

Low-wattage USB-C: Some USB-C cables can’t pass a lot of power. They carry USB 2.0 data plus no more than 15W, which is enough to charge smartphones and tablets. These cables may have USB 3.0 SuperSpeed (SS + a USB logo) or similar branding or logos on the tips. Or not!

High-wattage USB-C: Higher-wattage USB-C cables come in many varieties. Even Apple has three: 29W (for the original 12-inch MacBook), 30W (2018 MacBook Air), and 100W (all other USB-C models); the 29W and 30W cables are effectively interchangeable. But if you use a 61W laptop with a 30W cable, it won’t charge quickly or may slowly lose charge while you use it. Apple doesn’t put icons on these cables connectors, but there is information printed in very very tiny characters on the cable itself. See Apple’s power-cable identification guide for details about figuring out which cable is which.

Apple Apple labels its USB-C cables only with tiny characters.

Some non-Apple cables may sport the USB SuperSpeed logo on their plug ends, but with the logo reversed out of a stylized battery to indicate they carry more power than an old-style USB cables. However, that doesn’t reveal the maximum wattage. You will have to consult the manufacturer’s website and Google if you didn’t retain packaging material.

Belkin Belkin marks its Thunderbolt 3 cables with the lightning bolt and a numeral 3.

Thunderbolt 3 cables: From the specification, all Thunderbolt 3 cables carry both the highest-speed Thunderbolt 3 data rates and power up to 100W. Apple sells such a cable. These cables will always have the Thunderbolt lightning-bolt logo on each USB-C tipped cable end.

You can use a Thunderbolt 3 cable with a non-Thunderbolt 3 USB-C device, and it should correctly carry power. It won’t hurt anything if it can’t, but it’s overkill given the higher cost of Thunderbolt 3 cables compared to high-wattage USB-C cables.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Moisés.

