Apple updates its Clips video app with new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, mouse support on iPad, and more

Make quick videos you can share with your iPhone and iPad.

Apple

Apple on Tuesday released Clips 2.1.1, an update to its iOS and iPadOS app designed for making short video clips that you can share with your friends and family.

According to the release notes, the update contains the following:

  • Use Clips on iPad with a mouse, trackpad, or Bluetooth keyboard for new ways to create videos (requires iPadOS 13.4)
  • Use the Duplicate button to instantly create a copy of a clip with all its effects
  • Tap the Split button to divide any clip in two
  • Make stickers pop on and off the screen—just split any clip and apply stickers to either of the two new sections
  • Give your video the look of an 80’s arcade game with updated 8-bit stickers and the new Game Over poster
  • Celebrate spring with the floral Springtime poster
  • Choose from 11 new Mickey and Minnie Mouse stickers, each with its own expressive animation
  • Performance and stability improvements

If you already have Clips, you can install the update through the App Store app. Launch the App Store, and then tap your profile icon on the upper right of the screen. Scroll down to the Available Updates section, and look for Clips in the list of apps. Then tap on the Update button next to the app. Or you can tap Update All at the top of the list which updates all the apps on the list.

If you don’t have Clips 2.1.1 and want to give it a try, you can get it for free in the App Store.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
