Staying away from the gym? The GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 5 is $50 off

Best Buy and other retailers are selling the GPS only Apple Watch Series 5 for $50 cheaper today.

Contributor, Macworld |

apple watch series 5 california
Christopher Hebert/IDG

You may not want to know what time it is, but if you’re spending all day trying to stay as fit as possible (or keeping small kids occupied), then monitoring your heart rate isn’t a bad idea. Best Buy is currently selling the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 for $379. That’s $50 off the usual price. The 40mm is also available for $50 off at $349.

We really liked the Series 5 when we reviewed it in September. “You’re not going to find a smartwatch with a better screen, more advanced sensors, nicer design, or stronger app support,” we said.

The Series 5 features a fall detection and ECG sensor, an optical heart sensor, GPS, a barometric altimeter, water resistance up to 50 meters, an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and 32GB of onboard storage. Oh, and it also tells time.

It runs all kinds of apps from your favorite running app to messaging, and sleep tracking. We’ve got a whole selection of the best apps to add to your new watch.

Best Buy’s deal applies to a limited selection of watches. For the 44mm version this included the Space Gray with Black Sport Band, Gold Aluminum with the pink sport band, and silver aluminum with a white band.

If Best Buy runs out, Amazon is also offering this deal, but it’s chaos over there due to the company prioritizing essential purchases. Shipping times are all over the place depending on the version you choose, and in some cases we even spotted Amazon charging Prime customers an extra $4 for faster shipping—though paying up gets it in your hands by Saturday.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS only for $379 at Best Buy.]

