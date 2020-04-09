iPhone SE rumors, iPhone 12 rumors, and more

What’s up with the iPhone SE? What’s up with the iPhone 12? What’s up with the 13-inch MacBook Pro? We talk about this and more on the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 693 with Michael Simon, Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
For the lowdown on what we talked about on the show, read the articles below.
iPhone SE 2020 preview: Price, specs, size, and an imminent launch likely for Apple’s budget phone
iPhone 12 rumors: Another look at the camera array with LiDAR
iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: New homescreen widgets and wallpaper options
MacBook Pro: Speculation of a May release for the new 13-inch model with a larger display
Prosser rumors about the Apple Over-Ear Headphones and the AirPods X (Twitter)
