Upgrade your old laptop with $200 off the speedy M1 MacBook Pro

The new M1 MacBook Pro is a great value at full price, bringing tremendous speeds and battery life in an attractive, portable case. It’s a ridiculous value at this price: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Pro with either 256GB or 512GB of storage for $200 off when instant savings are applied at checkout, matching the best price we’ve seen.

If you need a refresher, the M1 MacBook Pro is as fast as laptops costing twice as much. The battery life is ridiculously good as well, about 18 hours in our testing. The design is a little stale, but the keyboard, trackpad, and display are great. It also might be one of the last models with a Touch Bar if you care about that sort of thing.

Even with rumors of a new model arriving in just a couple of months, the 13-inch M1 MacBook is an excellent buy at this price. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.