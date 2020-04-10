Take thousands off the price of a Mac Pro with new Apple refurbs, wheels still extra

If $5,999 and up for the new Mac Pro is a little too rich for your blood, maybe $5,349 will strike your fancy. Or a $15,2999 configuration for just $12,999.

Apple has added more than a dozen configurations of the new Mac Pro to its online certified refurbished Mac store, and with such a high retail price, there are potentially thousands of dollars in savings to be had. For example, the cheapest $5,349 model comes with 48GB of RAM, which would usually cost you another $300, bring the total savings to nearly $1,000. Or you can get 48GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $5,689, an essential configuration that would normally cost $6,699.

All of Apple’s certified refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty and are covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy, which has been extended while stores are closed. Apple says it will accept returns for up to 14 days after stores reopen.

The biggest savings can be had on the model with a 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W processor, 192GB of RAM, two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo cards with 64GB of HBM2 memory, and 8TB of storage for $22,439, nearly $4,000 less than you’d pay for a new configuration.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any models with wheels for sale, but we’ll stay on the lookout.