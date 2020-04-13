Deal

The fantastic Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds just hit an all-time low

Best Buy's eBay storefront is selling the Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth sport earphones for $45 today, the lowest price we've ever seen.

Logitech’s Jaybird brand is known for making wireless earbuds that offer a lot of luxury for a low price, but today you can get a pair for a downright bargain: Best Buy's eBay storefront is selling a set of Jaybird Tarah Sports Earbuds for just $45, more than half off the MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

These headphones are very lightweight, they look nice, and they’re outfitted with IPX7 water resistance meaning they can be in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The headphones are also rocking a customizable digital EQ via Jaybird’s MySound app for Android and iOS. They have the usual in-line controls including volume/track control, multi-function power/pause/play/digital assistant button, and a built-in mic. Jaybird says the earphones offer about five hours of battery life, based on our testing.

We loved the Jaybird Tarah earbuds in our review, saying they "sound great, offer exceptional protection against liquid damage and look great." And that was when the price was twice as high.

[Today’s deal: Jaybird Tarah wireless sport earphones for $45 on Best Buy's eBay storefront]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
