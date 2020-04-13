The fantastic Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds just hit an all-time low

Logitech’s Jaybird brand is known for making wireless earbuds that offer a lot of luxury for a low price, but today you can get a pair for a downright bargain: Best Buy's eBay storefront is selling a set of Jaybird Tarah Sports Earbuds for just $45Remove non-product link, more than half off the MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

These headphones are very lightweight, they look nice, and they’re outfitted with IPX7 water resistance meaning they can be in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The headphones are also rocking a customizable digital EQ via Jaybird’s MySound app for Android and iOS. They have the usual in-line controls including volume/track control, multi-function power/pause/play/digital assistant button, and a built-in mic. Jaybird says the earphones offer about five hours of battery life, based on our testing.

We loved the Jaybird Tarah earbuds in our review, saying they "sound great, offer exceptional protection against liquid damage and look great." And that was when the price was twice as high.

[Today’s deal: Jaybird Tarah wireless sport earphones for $45 on Best Buy's eBay storefrontRemove non-product link]