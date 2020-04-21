Update: You can save even more on Apple's newest MacBook Air today

Apple's newest Macbook Air isn't just cheaper than its predecessor, it has more speed, storage, and a way better keyboard. And if you've had your eye on one, today's the day to buy: Amazon is selling the 2020 MacBook Air in space gray for $950Remove non-product link, good for $50 off the regular price and a rare price cut for a new Mac notebook. B&H Photo is selling the 2020 MacBook Air in space gray and silver for $900Remove non-product link, good for $100 off the regular price and the deepest cut we've seen since... this morning.

The new MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display, a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3 processor that can boost up to 3.2GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports as well. The webcam won’t win any prizes for quality compared to other laptops in this price range, but for anyone who needs a lightweight Mac that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. And it's rocking Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which is quieter and should be more reliable than the much-maligned butterfly keyboard.

When we reviewed the latest MacBook Air at the end of March, we gave it 4 stars and an Editor's Choice award despite being a small upgrade in terms of performance. But with a new keyboard, more storage, and a lower price, we declared that the MacBook Air "is back to being the great deal it was before."

[Today’s deal: 256GB MacBook Air in space gray or silver for $900 at B&H PhotoRemove non-product link]