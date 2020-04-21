Deal

You can save $50 on Apple's newest MacBook Air today

The one with the good keyboard.

Contributor, Macworld |

macbookair
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple's newest Macbook Air isn't just cheaper than its predecessor, it has more speed, storage, and a way better keyboard. And if you've had your eye on one, today's the day to buy: Amazon is selling the 2020 MacBook Air in space gray for $950, good for $50 off the regular price and a rare price cut for a new Mac notebook.

The new MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display, a 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3 processor that can boost up to 3.2GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports as well. The webcam won’t win any prizes for quality compared to other laptops in this price range, but for anyone who needs a lightweight Mac that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker. And it's rocking Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which is quieter and should be more reliable than the much-maligned butterfly keyboard.

When we reviewed the latest MacBook Air at the end of March, we gave it 4 stars and an Editor's Choice award despite being a small upgrade in terms of performance. But with a new keyboard, more storage, and a lower price, we declared that the MacBook Air "is back to being the great deal it was before."

[Today’s deal: 256GB MacBook Air in space gray for $950 on Amazon]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon