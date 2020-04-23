Deal

The old iPad Pro is just as good as the new one and today it's $150 off

B&H is selling the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800 today.

Contributor, Macworld |

ipadpro
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The brand-spanking-new iPad Pro may be tempting, but it's not all that different from the old one. And today you can save a bundle on it. B&H Photo is selling the previous-gen version of the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800, good for $150 off the original MSRP, and the same price Apple charges for a fraction of the storage on a new model.

The previous-gen iPad Pro has the same 11-inch ProMotion Retina display, with the same main CPU and a slightly better GPU. The new model also has a dual camera (versus a single camera on the prior gen) that includes a LiDAR sensor for better AR positioning. Otherwise, they're identical, with the old model even supporting the new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad.

We reviewed this version of the iPad Pro in November 2018 and liked it for its blazing-fast processor, improved Apple Pencil (sold separately), and one heck of a display. “It’s approaching the kind of power I never would have expected to see in it a few years ago, and it has never looked better,” we wrote at the time. And with trackpad support, it's even closer to replacing your MacBook.

Apple currently charges $800 for the 64GB iPad Pro and $900 for the 256GB model. So you're getting a whole lot more storage for a whole lot less money.

[Today’s deal: Previous-gen 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $800]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon