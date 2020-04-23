This iPhone 8 Plus is way cheaper than the iPhone SE right now

If you like the price of the iPhone SE but don't want such a small screen, we've got a great deal for you: Verizon's Visible is selling an unlocked iPhone 8 Plus for $360 todayRemove non-product link, more than $200 off its usual price. And to sweeten the deal, it comes with a $100 prepaid Mastercard virtual gift card if you pay for two months of service.

The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display compared to the iPhone SE's 4.8-inch one, but still comes packed with features. Dual 12MP dual cameras with a 2x optical zoom feature Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting and record 4K video. It also allows for wireless charging. You also get a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for FaceTime as well as wireless charging and support for the latest version of iOS.

This phone is unlocked, so you can take it anywhere after the first two months are up. However, Visible is a solid low-cost carrier in its own right. It'll cost you a flat $40 a month for unlimited data without a contract, and new subscribers will pay just $25 for the first month. And if you can't quite swing the full $360 for the phone upfront, you can apply for no-interest financing for up to 24 months.

