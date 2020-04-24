Deal

The LTE Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Amazon today

Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular for $400 (40mm) and $429 (44mm).

If you've had your eye on an Apple Watch for your new at-home workout regimen, we've got a killer deal for you today. Amazon is selling the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 in Space Gray Aluminum for $400 (40mm) and $430 (44mm) today, $100 off the list price and one of the best prices we've ever seen. Amazon says the watch will deliver by May 16, however, so you might have to wait a couple of weeks to get it.

The Series 5 features cellular connectivity so you can leave your phone at home, GPS, an always-on Retina display, electrical and optical heart sensors, and a built-in compass. It’s also swimproof and water resistant to 50 meters if you want to risk a dip in the pool with a high-tech computer on your wrist.

We reviewed the Series 5 last September and really liked it. “You’re not going to find a smartwatch with a better screen, more advanced sensors, nicer design, or stronger app support,” we said in our review. The only thing we didn’t really like about the watch was its so-so battery life, which lasts about a day. It also doesn’t have native sleep tracking, but there are third-party apps to cover that.

Bottom line: The Apple Watch Series 5 is the very best wearable you can buy and today you can get the top model at a very, very good price.

[Today’s deal: Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular for $400 (40mm) and $429 (44mm) at Amazon]

