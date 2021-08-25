How to Create Captivating YouTube Intros

Engaging intros can elevate your videos and are critical if you want to build a following on YouTube. It is the first thing a viewer sees when they play your content and is the main component that hooks them to watch the rest of the video. In this article we will highlight what makes a good YouTube intro, the best tools to create them, and templates to get you started. So let’s begin!

What Makes a Good YouTube Intro?

Some of the best intros present a question that needs to be answered or offer a preview of valuable information that you will be providing to your target audience. This is usually done in a 10-20 second hook by incorporating an eye-catching graphic, playing a short excerpt from your video, or both.

Here is the ideal formula for YouTube intros:

Create a hook by playing a clip from your video and developing a voiceover that discusses the topic that will be addressed. If it’s done right, this will give viewers a taste of what they can expect from the rest of the video. Then, include a short, branded intro. This can include title text graphics, your logo, video title, and other important information. Towards the end of the intro, add in a call to action, like giving your viewers a chance to subscribe to your channel.

The Best Tools to Make YouTube Intros

The first thing you need to make a YouTube intro is video editing software. We recommend you try Cyberlink’s PowerDirector as it includes all you’ll need to create YouTube intros. The interface is easy to understand and contains a plethora of tools to help you create motion graphic titles, custom animations, and visual effects. If you are just beginning your video editing journey, start your projects by selecting from thousands of pre-existing templates and effects packs. Try the software for free by clicking the link below and see why Creative Bloq calls it, “…one of the best prosumer video editing applications available.”

YouTube Intro Templates

PowerDirector offers a vast amount of intro templates designed for YouTube. Check out some of the most popular ones below:

Healthy Lifestyle Template

Video Facts Template

Vlog Template

Outdoor Template

Gamer Template

Create YouTube Intros Like a Pro

If you feel like your YouTube channel needs that extra oomph to stand out from the crowd, then give PowerDirector a try. It contains all the basic and advanced tools you’ll need to create intros like your favorite YouTubers. It takes the pain out of video editing by drastically reducing production time with themed templates, presets, and effects packs. Try it for free or subscribe to enjoy premiums benefits like access to 6,400,000+ royalty-free stock videos, images, and music tracks powered by Shutterstock.